Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various non-teaching positions on regular basis through open competition.

Name of post : Estate & Security Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Bachelor degree in any discipline from a recognised university/Institute

Experience: 5 (Five) years of experience in commissioned service in Army/Navy/Air Force/ Para Military Force or Police only not below the rank of Captain or equivalent /Dy.SP of police.

Desirable Qualification: Preference will be given to the candidate with experience in Supervision and Maintenance of the campus in National Institutes

Pay : Level-10, Basic Pay Rs. 56100/-

Age Limit : Not exceeding 45 years

Name of post : Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Bachelor degree in any discipline from a recognised university/Institute

Experience: 5 (Five) years of experience as Assistant Section Officer (ASO) or equivalent in Level 7 in any Central/State Govt. or University/PSU or other Central/State Autonomous Bodies. Proficiency in Noting and Drafting.

Desirable Qualification: Proficiency in Computer operation, knowledge of FRs and other Service rules of Govt. Of India, tenders, RTI related matters, handling and management of Disciplinary Matters, well-versed with Rajbhasha provisions and usage of the same etc. Preference will be given to the candidate having MBA or Post graduate diploma in Personnel Management

Pay : Level-8, Basic Pay Rs. 47600/-

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/from 11:00 AM on 25.08.2023 to 5:00 PM on 22.09.2023.

Application Fees : Fee of Rs.1000/- (Rupees one thousand only) for Group-A officers (from Pay level 10 and above) and Rs.500/- (Rupees five hundred only) for other non-teaching posts has to be paid

through the link provided inside the portal.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here