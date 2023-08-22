Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the temporary contractual position of Office Attendant (Project mode) in the Research & Development Section.

Name of post : Office Attendant (Project mode)

No. of posts : 2

Pay: Rs.7450/- + 18% HRA + Medical Facility as per IIT Guwahati norms.

Qualification: High School Pass with minimum 1-year experience in Central Govt. / Autonomous bodies under Central Govt. like IITs.

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/gYu2FCCupwoPtarU7 on or before 28th August 2023 ( up to 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here