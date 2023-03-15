Assam Career : Apply for Office Assistant vacancy in Tezpur University

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Assistant on contract basis under the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE).

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential :

1. Graduation in any discipline.

2. Strong working knowledge in computer operations and multimedia

Desirable : Knowledge in accounting

Age limit: 21-32 years on the last date of submission of application. Relaxation as per rules.

How to apply : Candidates are to submit their applications as given in Annexure-I along with other

supporting documents by e-mail to cdoedirector@tezu.ernet.in with the subject “APPLICATION for Office Assistant against Advt. No. 06/2023”

Last date of submission of application (through e-mail): 24.03.2023 (5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

