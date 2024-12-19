Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Office Assistant HR (Project mode) in the Research & Development Section. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning. IIT Guwahati is the only academic institution in India that occupied a place among the top 100 world universities – under 50 years of age – ranked by the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) in the year 2014 and continues to maintain its superior position even today in various International Rankings.

Name of post : Office Assistant HR (Project mode)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Pay: Rs.19500/- + 18% HRA

Also Read : 10 unique qualities of people as per their date of birth

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification:

MBA(HR) or Master Degree in any other Discipline from recognized Institute/ University. One-year experience in HR management also in an Organization/Institute. Preference will also be given to candidates with relevant experience.

How to apply :

Candidates must apply through a Google form in the given link on or before 24.12.2024 (5 pm).

The application form is available in the following link: https://forms.gle/uyvvJYn9cRJWH4Nn8

Shortlisting will be based on qualification and also desirable experience as mentioned above.

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the interview.

The date and time for the interview of shortlisted candidate will also be informed via email.

The candidates based on their performance in the interview may altogether be selected.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here