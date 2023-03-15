Assam Career : Apply for Manager & Project Assistant vacancies in CSIR-NEIST

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in CSIR-NEIST Assam.

CSIR-NEIST Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Manager and Project Assistant under various projects.

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Establishment of BioNEST Bioincubator Facility at CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat

Essential Qualification : PhD in Biotechnology/ Bioinformatics/ Microbiology/ Agricultural Science/ Life sciences/ Biological Sciences/ Pharmaceutical Sciences/ Environmental Sciences/ Chemical Sciences and 1 year experience in related fields

OR

M Sc in Biotechnology/ Bioinformatics/ Microbiology/ Agricultural Science/ Life sciences/ Biological Sciences/ Pharmaceutical Sciences/ Environmental Sciences/ Chemical Sciences and 3 year experiences

OR

M Sc in Biotechnology/ Bioinformatics/ Microbiology/ Agricultural Science/ Life sciences/ Biological Sciences/ Pharmaceutical Sciences/ Environmental Sciences/ Chemical Sciences and MBA with 1 year experience

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative Phase-II

Essential Qualification : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Electrical Engineering / Civil Engineering

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with scanned copies of documents to rpbdhrneist@gmail.com by 5 PM of March 18, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

