Assam Career : Apply for Manager & Project Assistant vacancies in CSIR-NEIST

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in CSIR-NEIST Assam.
CSIR-NEIST Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Manager and Project Assistant under various projects.
Name of post : Manager
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Establishment of BioNEST Bioincubator Facility at CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat
Essential Qualification : PhD in Biotechnology/ Bioinformatics/ Microbiology/ Agricultural Science/ Life sciences/ Biological Sciences/ Pharmaceutical Sciences/ Environmental Sciences/ Chemical Sciences and 1 year experience in related fields
OR
M Sc in Biotechnology/ Bioinformatics/ Microbiology/ Agricultural Science/ Life sciences/ Biological Sciences/ Pharmaceutical Sciences/ Environmental Sciences/ Chemical Sciences and 3 year experiences
OR
M Sc in Biotechnology/ Bioinformatics/ Microbiology/ Agricultural Science/ Life sciences/ Biological Sciences/ Pharmaceutical Sciences/ Environmental Sciences/ Chemical Sciences and MBA with 1 year experience
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative Phase-II
Essential Qualification : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Electrical Engineering / Civil Engineering
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with scanned copies of documents to rpbdhrneist@gmail.com by 5 PM of March 18, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
