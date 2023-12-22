Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Majuli Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District Legal Services Authority Majuli under Majuli Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Lower Division Assistant (LDA). On the day of 21st May 2022, the Hon’ble Mr. Justice Suman Shyam, Judge, Gauhati High Court & Portfolio Judge for the district of Jorhat in the presence of Shri Bimal Borah, Hon’ble Minister, Sports & Youth Welfare, Cultural Affairs, Power & Tourism, Govt. of Assam inaugurated the Majuli District Judiciary at Garmur.

Name of post : Lower Division Assistant (LDA)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000-60500/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 6200/- and other allowances admissible under the rules

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) A candidate must be a Graduate in any stream from an UGC recognized University as on the last date of submission of application.

(ii) He / She must possess a certificate of Computer knowledge of minimum 1(one) year duration.

(iii) The candidate should have knowledge of the official Language of the state of Assam (Assamese)

Age Limit :

Unreserved : 18 to 40 years

OBC / MOBC : 18 to 43 years

SC / ST : 18 to 45 years

PWD : 18 to 50 years

Selection Procedure : Common Written Test , Computer Skill Test & Viva Voce

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form of Application along with copies of all relevant documents to the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Majuli, Behind Circuit House, Garamur, Majuli, PIN-785104.

Last date for submission of applications is on or before 5 PM of 20th January 2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



