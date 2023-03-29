Assam Career : Apply for Junior Consultant vacancy in Assam University

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Consultants in the Department of Business Administration.

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Knowledge Centre)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BLIB or MLIB with 1st class in Graduation with diploma in computer application

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Corporate Cell)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA with proficiency in English along with computer diploma

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Computer Lab)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BTech or BSc Computer Science or Diploma in Computer Application or PGDCA

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Program & Operations )

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA or MCom with proficiency in English along with computer diploma

Salary : Rs. 25,000.00 per month

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications along with copies of all testimonials and one copy of passport size photograph to the Office of Department of Business Administration, Assam University, Silchar-788011 on or before 10th April 2023

Candidates can also submit their applications along with copies of all testimonials and one copy of passport size photograph to choudhurydeepjyoti@gmail.com on or before 10th April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here