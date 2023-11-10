Applications are invited for various administrative positions or career in MHRB Assam.

Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or career of Junior Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) Graduate in any discipline with aggregate of 55% of Marks or above along with One Year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application / DOEACC ‘O’ level or equivalent.

ii) Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in relevant field is a must. High proficiency in written and oral English and Assamese with excellent computer typing skills mandatory, along with

knowledge of preparing drafts for letters, memos, notifications, circulars, etc. as per office procedure manual in Govt. organization.

iii) Well versed with government system of procurement all the accounting procedures, book keeping practices, external and internal audits and other necessary accounting norms.

iv) Competency in Word, Excel & Power point is mandatory

Age: Up to 38 years as on 1/1/2023.

Selection Procedure :

The schedule of Interview / selection test will be published in the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in shortly

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ from 13th November 2023 to 25th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here