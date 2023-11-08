Applications are invited for various administrative positions or career in MDKG College Assam.

MDKG College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the position or career of Junior Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce from recognized University with a Diploma or Certificate Course of Computer Operation of minimum three months duration. The Candidate should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS word and Simple Excel.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with complete Bio-Data (Mobile No. and email is mandatory) and self attested testimonials along with Non-refundable Demand draft of Rs. 500/- drawn in favour of Principal, MDKG College, payable at State Bank of India, Thana Chariali Branch (IFSC-SBIN0000071). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, MDKG College, K.C. Gogoi Road, Khalihamari, Dibrugarh, Assam within 23rd November 2023

The candidate must apply in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form of Application.

Incomplete application will be summarily rejected. No Excuse of postal delay will be accepted. TA/DA will not be admissible. Date of Interview will be communicated to the eligible candidates later on.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







