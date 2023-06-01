Assam Career : Apply for JRF & RA vacancies in AAU-CPCRS

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University-Citrus and Plantation Crops Research Station (AAU-CPCRS).

Assam Agricultural University-Citrus and Plantation Crops Research Station (AAU-CPCRS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate under various projects.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Phytochemical characterization and nutrient profiling of germplasm diversity of Citrus species existing in North East region

Qualification : M.Sc. (Agri.) or equivalent /Biochemistry/Life Science

Emoluments :

(i) Rs. 31,000 + 8% HRA. Applicable for candidate with NET, GATE, BET, BINC qualified or any other selection process through National Level Examinations conducted by Central Govt. and their agencies & institutions.

(ii). Rs. 25,000 + 8% HRA for other who do not fall under above (i)

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow-2

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Network project for Establishment of disease free elite Khasi mandarin and Sweet Orange genetic stocks through Shoot tip grafting (STG) and mass production of quality planting material for North-eastern states of India

Qualification : M.Sc. (Agri.) or equivalent in Horticulture /Life Science

Emoluments :

(i) Rs. 31,000 + 8% HRA. Applicable for candidate with NET, GATE, BET, BINC qualified or any other selection process through National Level Examinations conducted by Central Govt. and their agencies & institutions.

(ii). Rs. 25,000 + 8% HRA for other who do not fall under above (i)

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : Research Associate-1

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Collection, Conservation and Morpho-Phenological characterization of Citrus Germplasm of North Eastern Region

Qualification : Ph.D in Agriculture /Life Science or having equivalent degree or having 3 years research, teaching and design and development experience after M.Sc. (Agri.) with at least one Research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) Journal.

Emoluments :

(i) Rs. 47,000 + 8% HRA.

Age Limit : Maximum 40 years

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held from 9th June 2023 to 13th June 2023 at the office of the Chief Scientist, AAU-Citrus and Plantation Crops Research Station, Tinsukia

How to apply : The applicants may submit their resume in advance to the Project Coordinator (PC), AAU-CPCRS, Tinsukia through email ID: raaj.k.kakoti@aau.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here