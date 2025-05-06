Applications are invited for recruitment of various internship positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Intern in the project entitled, “Industrial Energy Assessments” at the department of School of Energy Science & Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati has been able to build up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and has got state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and also vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Project Intern

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 4

Also Read : 10 high protein breakfasts to enjoy in morning

Qualification : Students Pursuing Masters in Energy Technology or also allied areas in energy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for an online interview altogether on 15th May 2025 from 9 AM onwards. Shortlisted candidates will altogether get information via e-mail.

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates have to email their detailed resume altogether on or before 5:00 PM of May 13, 2025 (Tuesday) to Dr. Prakash Kotecha at [email protected].Only those candidates who satisfy the requirements and also fill out the form at https://forms.gle/ZNG1hBMZsfZ7L78z8 will get information for the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here