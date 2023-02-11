Assam Career Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Tezpur University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Civil Engineering.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Civil Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE / BTech and ME / MTech or Integrated MTech in Civil Engineering with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees

Selection Procedure : Candidates should appear for the online interview before the Selection Committee through GOOGLE MEET on February 28, 2023 from 10: 30 AM onwards.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications by email to hodcivil@tezu.ernet.in by February 22, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

