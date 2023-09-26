Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Chemistry.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Chemistry

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Good academic records with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at Masters Degree Level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Also Read : Parineeti Chopra’s dreamy bridal attire and jewellery for her wedding

Salary : Rs. 700/- per class with upper age limit of Rs. 19600/-

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th September 2023 from 10 AM in Cotton University, Conference Hall, MCB Building, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001. Reporting time is 30 minutes before the interview

Also Read : God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Indian women’s cricket team for bagging gold in Asian Games

How to apply : Applicants must bring a copy of Resume, a set of self attested copies of all certificates, Marksheets and other qualifying and supporting credentials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





