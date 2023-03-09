Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Assam University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty on purely temporary basis in the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

No. of posts : 3

Remuneration : Rs. 1500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : BE / BTech / BS and ME / MTech /MS or Integrated MTech in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th March 2023 from 11 AM onwards in the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with duly filled in prescribed application forms and self-attested copies of all supporting documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

