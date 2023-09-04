Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University, Chabua, Assam.

Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University, Chabua, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty (Coach) in various disciplines.

Name of post : Guest Faculty (Coach)

Disciplines :

Kabaddi Coach

Badminton Coach

Karate Coach

Athletics Coach

Taekwondo Coach

Honorarium : Rs. 1500/- per lecture (including all academic activities as per university requirement) basis as per the requirement of the University subject to ceiling of Rs. 50000/- in a calendar month.

Essential Qualification :

Coach (Kabaddi, Athletics, Badminton) :

1. Graduate from a recognized University in India

2. Participation in North-East Games / Inter-University / Senior National / International Competitions

Coach (Taekwondo, Karate) :

1. Graduate from a recognized University in India

2. Participation in North-East Games / Inter-University / Senior National / International Competitions

3. Black Belt

Desirable Qualifications :

Coach (Kabaddi, Athletics, Badminton) :

1. Graduate / Post Graduate in Physical Education

2. Coaching Certification / Diploma / PG Diploma / Grades from recognized Association / Institution

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 8th September 2023 from 2 P.M. onwards in Administrative Office of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University, 2rd Floor DICC Building near District Library, Dibrugarh, Pin -786003

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring original certificates of educational qualifications from HSLC onwards including proof of date of birth (such as Birth Certificate, HSLC Admit card, HSLC Leaving Certificate) and one set of self-attested copies of the above mentioned documents along with two self-attested photographs and brief CV.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here