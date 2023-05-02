Assam Career : Apply for Graphics Designer vacancy in Girijananda Chowdhury University

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Girijananda Chowdhury University Assam.

Girijananda Chowdhury University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Graphics Designer.

Name of post : Graphics Designer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate with 3 years of work experience in Graphics Designing. Preference will be given to candidates with graphic designing background.

How to apply : Candidates can send their resumes or Curriculum Vitae (CV) to career@gcuniversity.ac.in