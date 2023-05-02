Assam Career : Bodoland University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientist-B, Scientist-C and Research Assistant at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sponsored National Task Force Project and Ad hoc Project under Prof (Dr.) Jatin Sarmah, Department of Biotechnology.

Name of post : Scientist-C (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 1st class Masters Degree (in Anthropology/Psychology) from a recognized University with 4 years research experience OR 2nd class Masters Degree + Ph.D. degree (in Anthropology/ Psychology) from a recognized University.

Desirable : Experience in (i) health systems research on sickle cell/ haemoglobinopathies in tribal areas (ii) handling big data sets with working experience in SPSS (iii) experience of handling qualitative data (iv) scientific writing with evidence of publications in peer-reviewed journals (v) Reading and Writing ability in Assamese or Bodo language.

Age : Below 40 Years

Salary : Rs 51,000 pm + HRA on Basic Salary

Name of post : Scientist-B (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 1st class Masters Degree (in Anthropology/Psychology) from a recognized University with 2 years research experience OR 2nd class Masters Degree + Ph.D. degree (in Anthropology/ Psychology) from a recognized University.

Desirable : Experience in (i) health systems research on sickle cell/ haemoglobinopathies in tribal areas (ii) handling big data sets with working experience in SPSS (iii) experience of handling qualitative data (iv) scientific writing with evidence of publications in peer-reviewed journals (v) Reading and Writing ability in Assamese or Bodo language.

Age : Below 35 Years

Salary : Rs 48,000 pm + HRA on Basic Salary

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post-Graduate (in Anthropology/Psychology/Education/Zoology) from a recognized University.

Desirable : Three years research experience from a recognized institution in (i)haemoglobinopathies related research in tribal areas (ii) working experience in SPSS (iii) experience of qualitative research, (v) Reading and Writing ability in Assamese or Bodo language

Age : Below 30 Years

Salary : Rs 31,000 pm

How to apply : Candidates may send their application in plain paper, CV with communication details, mark sheets, publications (if any) and all certificates from HSLC onwards along with name and details of one academic referee to Prof (Dr.) Jatin Sarmah, Department of Biotechnology, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar-783370, Assam via email: jatinsarmahindia@gmail.com on or before 9th May, 2023 (Tuesday).

The hard copy of the same should be submitted during interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here