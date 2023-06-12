Assam Career : Apply for Finance Officer & Management Specialist vacancy in FREMAA

Applications are invited for various financial positions in Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA).

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Finance Management Specialist, Deputy Finance Officer and Assistant Finance Officer.

Name of post : Finance Management Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A qualified Chartered Accountant having atleast 6 years of experience OR a candidate with a MBA in Finance OR a Master degree in Commerce from a recognized University with atleast 10 years of experience in accounting and financial management.

Experience : Experience of atleast 2-3 years in externally aided project is required with a proven track record in conducting financial management tasks. Knowledge of TALLY and other computerized accounting packages is required

Name of post : Deputy Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A first class full time Masters in Commerce with specialization in Accountancy or Finance or intermediate level of CA / ICWA or equivalent may also apply. Knowledge and proficiency of Tally ERP 9.0 is mandatory. Proficiency in MS Word, Excel and Power Point are also mandatory. Knowledge of working in PFMS would be given preference

Experience : Atleast 7 years of experience in financial accounting or financial management in an organization

Name of post : Assistant Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A first class full time Masters in Commerce with specialization in Accountancy or Finance or intermediate level of CA / ICWA or equivalent may also apply. Knowledge and proficiency of Tally ERP 9.0 is mandatory. Proficiency in MS Word, Excel and Power Point are also mandatory. Knowledge of working in PFMS would be given preference

Experience : Atleast 5 years of experience in financial accounting or financial management in an organization

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 19th June 2023 to 23rd June from 11 AM to 3 PM in Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA), 4th Floor, Assam Water Centre, NH 27, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-781029

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with applications in prescribed format as available in the website https://fremaa.assam.gov.in/ along with a signed cover letter and self-attested supporting documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here