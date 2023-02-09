Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Omeo Kumar Das Institute Of Social Change And Development Assam.

Omeo Kumar Das Institute Of Social Change And Development Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor and Associate Professor.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 1

Pay scale : Rs. 37400-67000 + AGP 10000/-

Disciplines: Economics/Geography /Statistics (with specialization in Econometrics)

Qualifications:

1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale,

wherever the grading system is followed) in any of the disciplines as mentioned above

from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

2. A scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/relevant discipline and a minimum of

ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/ Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the University / National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

3. Actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10

research publications as books and/or research/policy papers and a total research score of

one hundred twenty (120) as per the Criterion laid down in Table 2, Schedule IV of the

Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (Faculty & Other Academic Staff) Services Regulations 2022.

Also Read : Assam Career : Directorate of Town & Country Planning Recruitment 2023

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 1

Pay scale : Rs. 37400-67000 + AGP 9000/-

Disciplines: Economics/Political Science/Sociology/Geography

Qualifications:

1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale,

wherever the grading system is followed) in any of the disciplines as mentioned above

from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

2. A Ph.D. Degree in any of the disciplines as mentioned above.

3. A minimum of eight years of experience of research and /or teaching as an Assistant

Professor or equivalent position in a University, College or Accredited Research

Institution/ organization with a minimum of 7 (seven) publications as books and/or

research/policy papers and a total research score of 75 as per the Criterion laid down in

Table 2, Schedule IV of the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (Faculty & Other Academic Staff) Services Regulations 2022.

Also Read : Central University of Odisha Recruitment 2023 : Apply for 87 vacancies

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with detailed CV and research

experience and necessary testimonials along with publications to the Director i/c, Omeo Kumar Das Institute Of Social Change And Development, VIP Road, Upper Hengrabari, Guwahati-781036. The last date for receipt of applications is February 20, 2023.

The applications can be submitted through Ordinary/Speed/Registered Post or directly to the office of the institute

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 10 casual and stylish looks of KL Rahul’s wife Athiya Shetty