Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Omeo Kumar Das Institute Of Social Change And Development Assam.
Omeo Kumar Das Institute Of Social Change And Development Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor and Associate Professor.
Name of post : Professor
No. of posts : 1
Pay scale : Rs. 37400-67000 + AGP 10000/-
Disciplines: Economics/Geography /Statistics (with specialization in Econometrics)
Qualifications:
1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale,
wherever the grading system is followed) in any of the disciplines as mentioned above
from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.
2. A scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/relevant discipline and a minimum of
ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/ Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the University / National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.
3. Actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10
research publications as books and/or research/policy papers and a total research score of
one hundred twenty (120) as per the Criterion laid down in Table 2, Schedule IV of the
Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (Faculty & Other Academic Staff) Services Regulations 2022.
Name of post : Professor
No. of posts : 1
Pay scale : Rs. 37400-67000 + AGP 9000/-
Disciplines: Economics/Political Science/Sociology/Geography
Qualifications:
1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale,
wherever the grading system is followed) in any of the disciplines as mentioned above
from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.
2. A Ph.D. Degree in any of the disciplines as mentioned above.
3. A minimum of eight years of experience of research and /or teaching as an Assistant
Professor or equivalent position in a University, College or Accredited Research
Institution/ organization with a minimum of 7 (seven) publications as books and/or
research/policy papers and a total research score of 75 as per the Criterion laid down in
Table 2, Schedule IV of the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (Faculty & Other Academic Staff) Services Regulations 2022.
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with detailed CV and research
experience and necessary testimonials along with publications to the Director i/c, Omeo Kumar Das Institute Of Social Change And Development, VIP Road, Upper Hengrabari, Guwahati-781036. The last date for receipt of applications is February 20, 2023.
The applications can be submitted through Ordinary/Speed/Registered Post or directly to the office of the institute
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
