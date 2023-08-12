Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive-Project under PMKVY 4.0 project on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Executive-Project

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- to Rs. 30,000/- per month

Also Read : 10 signs of heart attack you should not ignore

Qualification & Experience : Any Graduate. 2 to 5 years of professional experience in Social / Community Development / Entrepreneurship Development Sector

Also Read : 10 pre-cancer symptoms found in youths

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam OR by email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com.

The last date of application submission on or before 16th August, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here