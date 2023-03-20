Assam Career : Apply for Executive vacancy in AMSCL

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL).

Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive (Procurement-BME ) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Executive (Procurement-BME )

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor Degree in Instrumentation/Bio-Medical Engineering/Medical Electronics from Govt. recognized Institution/University with minimum 3 years of experience in Procurement of Medical equipment in Govt. organization.

OR

Diploma in Instrumentation/ Bio-Medical engineering/Medical Electronics from Govt. recognized Institution/ University with minimum 5 years of experience in Procurement of Medical equipment in Govt. organization.

Also Read : Winter morning drink that helps in losing weight and keep cough-cold at bay

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2023

How to apply : Candidates have to apply online in the AMSCL, Assam website hosted at https://amscl.assam.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is March 28, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Arjun Tea : The best Ayurvedic beverage that works wonders for your heart