Assam Career : Apply for Engineer, Executive & Manager vacancies in AAHII

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII).

Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Project Engineer, Project Engineer, Senior Executive, Senior Manager and Executive.

Name of post : Senior Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Civil engineering from recognized University / Institution. Candidates with additional professional / post – graduate qualification desirable

Experience : Min. 15 years of experience in executing green field project, at least 5 years of which

should be in healthcare industry. Should have implemented at least 2 projects of over 4.0 lacs sft. Must have experience in leading teams of individuals from variety of different background and

disciplines.

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in electrical or mechanical engineering from recognized University / Institution.

Experience : Min. 10 years of experience in execution of green field project, as MEP specialist at least 3 years of which should be in preferably in healthcare industry. Must be able to bridge the communication gap between engineering teams. Must have superior budgeting and cost management ability.

Name of post : Senior Executive- Secretarial & Legal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : CS preferred with LL.B.

Experience : 5-7 years of experience in a similar role; 2-3 years of experience in healthcare sector

Name of post : Senior Manager- Finance & Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : CA / Cost Accountant

Experience : 10-15 years of experience in a similar role; 3-5 years of healthcare experience

Name of post : Executive- Finance & Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Com. / M.Com.

Experience : 3-4 years of experience in a similar role in an organization of repute and TO above 5.0 cr.

How to apply : Candidates can send their bio-data and relevant certificates (academic qualification, professional qualification and work experience) to recagihf@gmail.com by May 6, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here