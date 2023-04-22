Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious festival held in high spirits by the Hindus and Jains every year on the third day of the Hindu month of Vaisakha and there are many beautiful legends or stories associated with this highly venerable day.

Known as Akti or Akha Teej, it is believed that buying gold or making any fruitful investments on this day can bring success and prosperity

This year Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on April 22, 2023. Here are 5 beautiful legends or stories associated with this auspicious day-

Commencement of the writing of the great Indian epic Mahabharata

One of the most popular legends or stories of Akshaya Tritiya is that the great sage Vyasa begun to recite the great Indian epic Mahabharata to Lord Ganesha who is its author. Mahabharata narrates the big quarrels between the two groups of cousins known as the Pandavas and the Kauravas and the aftermath of it which resulted in grave destruction in the form of Kurukshetra War which lasted for eighteen days. Moreover, the epic Mahabharata, which teaches us many lessons of living a dignified and successful life , has been highly revered by the people of India throughout the ages as a holy book.

Birth of Lord Parashuram

Akshaya Tritiya is also celebrated as Parashuram Jayanti as the sixth incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu Parashuram was born on this day. Born to a sage named Jamadagni and Renuka, Parashuram was believed to take birth at a time when the royal class of Kshatriyas i.e. the kings used their powers to torment and harass the people. After a wicked king named Kartavirya Arjuna killed Parashuram’s father due to the quarrel over the possession of a celestial cow, he decided to seek revenge and killed many kings.

Descent of river Ganga on Earth

It is believed that the river Ganga who is also known as Bhagirathi is brought down to Earth by King Bhagiratha on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. The temples of Gangotri and Yamunotri are also opened on this day. Ganga is one of the holiest rivers of India and people of the country worship Her as a Mother as She is the source of sustenance of life. The waters of the river Ganga are used for conducting various religious rituals as well by the Hindus.

Lord Krishna’s big blessings to friends Sudama and Draupadi

Two of the most popular legends or stories of Akshaya Tritiya is associated with Lord Krishna. It is believed that Sudama who was a very poor man goes to meet his school (Gurukul) friend Lord Krishna with just a pound of beaten rice or poha. Although he was ashamed to give this gift to the Lord, the latter graciously accepted it and enjoyed thoroughly with His family. Meanwhile, Sudama was so overwhelmed with happiness at the kind of treatment he received as a guest in Dwarka that he forgot to ask any boon to Lord Krishna and happily went away home later. However, on reaching his place, he got to see that his hut had been transformed into a palace and he had been blessed with abundant riches by Lord Krishna. Another well-known among various legends or stories is the presentation of Akshaya Patra to Draupadi by Lord Krishna on Akshaya Tritiya. As the Pandavas were famished due to lack of food during their days of exile in the forest, Lord Krishna helped them by giving the Akshaya Patra which continually provides unlimited food every day, ceasing only once Draupadi, herself, had finished eating for the day.

Kubera’s appointment as the God of Wealth by Lord Shiva

It is also believed that Lord Kuber was appointed as the treasurer of heavens by Lord Shiva. The story goes that the God of Wealth Kuber received his riches on this day by worshipping Lord Shiva in the temple at Sivapuram. For this reason, Akshaya Tritiya is believed to be a good day for buying gold and silver.