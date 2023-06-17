Assam Career : Apply for District Project Assistant in DC Office Dibrugarh

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Office of Deputy Commissioner or DC Office Dibrugarh.

The Office of Deputy Commissioner or DC Office Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of District Project Assistant under the scheme POSHAN Abhiyaan in Social Welfare Department.

Name of post : District Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Essential Qualification and Experience : Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma in Management/ Social Science/Nutrition. Minimum two year work experience of capacity building, with supervisory skills.

Desired Qualification : 3 years working experience with Government / Reputed NGO in implementing Government programmes in the social sector(i.e. Health/ Nutrition / Education / Water and Sanitation etc.)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd June 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in DC Office Premises Dibrugarh. Reporting time for the interview is 10 AM

How to apply : Candidate having requisite qualification and fulfilling other eligibility conditions may come for appearing in walk-in-interview along with filled application on prescribed format and self attached copies of certificates in support of educational qualifications, age and experience.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here






