Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of District & Sessions Judge Morigaon.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Morigaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Computer Assistant for its eSewa Kendra on contract basis.

Name of post : Computer Assistant for eSewa Kendra

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation with 1 (one) year Degree/ Diploma in Computer Application from Govt.

recognized institute.

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on 17/01/2023. However, for candidates belonging to particular Caste/Tribe, the age relaxation shall be as per existing Govt. norms.

Selection Procedure : Computer Skill Test & Viva Voce

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all testimonials to the District & Sessions Judge, Morigaon, Assam, PIN-782105 by January 17, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

