Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Biodesign Fellow in the project entitled, “School of Innovations in Biomedical Devices and Systems and Inter-Institutional Biodesign Center (SIBDS-IIBC)” at the department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Biodesign Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidates with graduate/postgraduate /Ph.D degree in Medicine, Engineering,

Design, Allied healthcare, Science, and Business are encouraged to apply with documentary

evidence on atleast one of the followings-

1. A strong track record of social impact innovative products

2. Passion for entrepreneurship

3. Patents (granted/applied), Transfer of technology, commercialized the products

4. Startup (Founder/Cofounder/director)

Candidates need to submit a statement of purpose (SOP) based on their idea/expertise/skills

Also Read : Ayurvedic remedies for acidity

Preferred:

1. Experience in biomedical devices design and development

2. Patents and Publications in biomedical devices or relevant areas. Working with groups and managing the team members.

Selection Procedure : Candidates have to appear in an online Interview which is scheduled on 25 October 2023 (Wednesday) at 03:00 pm.Shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview through e-mail which will also contain details of Online Platform.

Also Read : Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along showcases his culinary passion by cooking Vada Pav

How to apply : Candidates have to send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents on or before 23rd October 2023 (11.59 pm) on the google form. Google from link: https://forms.gle/JmqRc2EA5T1yZwZa7.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here