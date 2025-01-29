Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled “Development of Digital Twin for PEM fuel cell-battery hybrid energy system for vehicular applications” at the department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Electronics and Communication/ Electrical and Electronics/ Computer Science Engineering with GATE score also

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for an online interview altogether on 10th February 2025 at 10 AM. Applicants will also get the online link by 7th February 2025 by 5 PM

How to apply :

Candidates have to submit an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. through email to [email protected] by 7th February 2025 (Friday) before 10 AM

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview. Candidates will not

be sent any call letter separately.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here