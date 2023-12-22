Applications are invited are recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Sipajhar College Assam.

Sipajhar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor. One of the leading institutions of higher education in Darrang district, Sipajhar College has come a long way since its inception in 1971. Situated at an easily accessible location along the National Highway 52, the College has been able to provide a sustainable momentum to the efforts to provide quality education to the student community of the area. Starting out with just Pre-university classes in 1971, and Degree Classes in 1980, Sipajhar College has come a long way. Permanently affiliated to the Gauhati University the college was brought under the Deficit Grant in Aid system of the Government of Assam in 1986 and is registered under 2(f) and 12B of the UGC since 1996.The college was “provincialised” by the Government of Assam in December 2005 by the Assam College Provincialisation Act.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Geography : 1

English : 2

Qualification : As per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data and self attested copies of testimonials from HSLC onwards.

Application fee of Rs. 1500/-only may be deposited either through NEFT (Account No. 07220100000268, IFSC Code UCBA0000722) or Demand Draft drawn in favour of Principal, Sipajhar College payable at UCO Bank, Sipajhar Branch.

The applications must reach the Principal, Sipajhar College, Darrang, PIN-784145, Assam within 6th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here