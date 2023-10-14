Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Associate Project Engineer in the project entitled, “Use of InfraGreen (PPC)- High Performance Blended Cement for Manufacturing Railway Pre-Stressed (PS) Mono Block Concrete Sleepers” at the Structural Engineering Laboratory in the Department of Civil

Engineering.

Name of post : Associate Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Civil Engineering Or Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, 3 yrs. relevant experience

Salary : Rs. 42550/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th October 2023 at 10:30 AM in M-block, Meeting Room, Civil Engineering, IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates can send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents on or before 19th October 2023 (5.00 PM) to the Principal Investigator by email at arubors@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here