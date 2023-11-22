Applications are invited for various administrative positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or career of Assistant (Finance & Accounts).

Name of post : Assistant (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration (per month): Rs. 30,500/- (Fixed). No other allowances will be admissible.

Education qualification:

(a) B.Com from a recognized university

(b) Proficiency in accounting software (Tally) and MS Excel.

Experience:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Government Organization/ University/ Research Institution/ Reputed Organization in Handling Accounts and purchase related works independently.

Experience in handling of cash and extramural project work will be preferred.

Candidates should have very good verbal and written communication skills and be comfortable in using English for verbal and written communication.

Desirable qualification: Master’s degree in commerce

Age limit: Candidates should be below 30 years of age on the date of advertisement

Job description:

i) Assisting in Handling of cash and keeping of records of all cash related transactions.

ii) Maintenance of books of accounts in mechanized environment.

iii) Record keeping of all the financial transaction related files

iv) Maintain payroll data, prepare and process monthly payrolls based on payrolls rules.

v) Timely and accurate bill payments to vendors.

vi) Ensure that financial transactions are carried out in compliance to government rules.

vii) Timely tax payment to the government and carrying out necessary compliance actions

viii) Maintenance of fund availability status.

ix) Prepare utilization certificates (UC) and Statement of Expenditure (SE) by collecting, analysing and summarizing account information.

x) Provide account related reports to management as needed.

xi) Other activities as assigned by the management from time to time.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ within 6th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here