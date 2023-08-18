Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Registrar.

Name of post : Assistant Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification:

(i) Must be graduate, preferably Post Graduate in Science.

(ii) At least 3 years experience in the Pay Band-2 Rs.9300-34,800/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- or at least 5 years experience in PB 9300-34800 with GP 4600 or 8 years experience in PB-2, Rs. 9300-34800/- with GP 4200 /- or 10 years experience in PB-1 Rs. 5200-20200 with GP 2800 in a university/Teaching institution in the area of administration in a supervisory capacity including conduct of examination and admission, arrangement of teaching programmes in undergraduate and /or post graduate medical courses.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with self-attested copies of all certificates, one passport size photograph and accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs. 100/- (Exempted for SC, ST & Women candidates) to be drawn in favour of Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur. The applications must reach the Deputy Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001 latest by September 15, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





