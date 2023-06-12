Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Registrar, Assistant Store Officer and Multitasking Staff (MTS).

Name of post : Assistant Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Must be graduate, preferably Post Graduate in Science.

(ii)At least 3 (three) years experience in the Pay Band 34,800/- with Grade Pay of Rs.4800/- in a University/ Institution in the area of administration in a supervisory capacity including conduct of examination and admission, in teaching programmes in under-graduate and post graduate courses.

Also Read : Assam Career : 5 special varieties of teas you can gift your colleagues at work

Name of post : Assistant Store Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Degree from a recognized University/ Institution.

(ii) Post-graduate degree/diploma in material management from a recognized University/ Institution/organisation.

Name of post : Multitasking Staff

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electrical Section : 1

Plumbing Section : 1

Boiler Attendant Section : 1

Sewing Section of Rehab Centre : 1

Pump Operation Section : 1

Qualification : Have passed ITI or equivalent course in relevant field

Also Read : Unique twin baby boy and baby girl names

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of certificates and a Bank Draft of Rs. 100/- (Exempted for SC, ST and women candidates) drawn in favour of Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur. The applications must reach the Deputy Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001 latest by 30th June 2023 within working hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here