Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Project Engineer vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled “Institute Office Automation- Phase 1” at the Centre for Computer and Communication.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in CS or IT or MCA with 60% Marks. Sound knowledge and hands on experience of programming in JSP, JAVA, Python, PHP, JavaScript, AJAX,

JQuery, UI Design and MySQL.

Pay Scale : Rs. 28500-1350-42000 + 16% of Basic Pay

Age Limit : Candidates should be between 20-28 years of age

Selection Procedure : A Written Test/Interview will be held on 4th August 2023 from 10 AM. Shortlisted candidates will be informed via email for appearing in the Written Test/Interview by 25th July,2023. The shortlisted list will also be displayed in the application portal

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://online.iitg.ac.in/autorecruit by July 21, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here