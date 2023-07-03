Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in UMK College Majuli

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Ujani Majuli Kherkatia (UMK) College Assam.

Ujani Majuli Kherkatia (UMK) College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Political Science.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Political Science

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidates must have the latest UGC norms with NET/ SLET/ SET or Ph. D. degree in accordance with the UGC Regulation, 2009 (excluding the candidates who obtained off campus Ph. D. degree). Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dtd. 24.01.2022.Candidates have to acquire qualifications as of the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil./ Ph.D./ Seminar Papers/ Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of theinterview and not beyond.

Also Read : 5 unique stylish looks of Rhea Chakraborty

Pay Scale : As per revised UGC scale of pay of Rs. 57,700/- to 1,82,400/- p.m. plus allowances admissible under the rules

Age Limit : Upper age limit of the candidates is 38 years as on 1st January, 2023 (as per Govt. Rules).

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format (available on DHE, Assam’s website) with relevant documents and a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of the Principal, Ujani Majuli Kherkatia College. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Ujani Majuli Kherkatia College, P.O.- Ratanpur, Miri Dist., Majuli, Assam-785105 by July 15, 2023

Also Read : Why is Dighalipukhuri a popular dating spot in Guwahati?

One may send a soft copy of the advance application forms to college e-mail u.m.k.college@gmail.com with supporting documents. In such cases, candidates have to deposit the required amount of Rs. 1500/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here