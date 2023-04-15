Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in TISS Guwahati

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati Off Campus.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati Off Campus is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant posts of Assistant Professors in various disciplines, to be filled on contract basis for one year initially and extendable based on performance of candidate and requirement by the Institute.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Social Work : 1

Economics : 1

Psychology : 1

Political Science : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. Counselling : A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in MA(Social Work)/MASW/MSW from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

2. Economics : A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Economics/Development Economics/Labour Economics from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

3. Psychology : A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Psychology/Clinical Psychology/Social Psychology from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

4. Sociology : A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Sociology from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

5. Political Science : A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Political Science from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university

Remuneration: Consolidated salary of Rs. 74,616/- p.m. (Pay Band Rs. 15600 – 39100 ;

AGP Rs. 6000/-) in 6th CPC as approved by funder.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply Now) provided

along with this advertisement on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu.

Last date of receipt of online application: 20th April, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here