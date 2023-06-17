Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Rupahi College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Rupahi College Assam.

Rupahi College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Education.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Education

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational Qualification must be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022

Age Limit : As per Govt. of Assam Rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data and testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft or the receipt of online transfer of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand and Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of the Principal, Rupahi College payable at: Indian Bank, Hatipukhuri Branch, A/C No- 6224656534, Account Holder Name: Misc Fund, Rupahi College, IFSC: IDIB000H021. The applications must reach the Principal / Secretary, Rupahi College, Rupahi Town, Nagaon, Assam, PIN-782125 by 1st July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here