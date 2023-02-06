Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Rangapara College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Rangapara College Assam.

Rangapara College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in various disciplines.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Bengali : 1

Economics : 1

English : 1

Commerce : 1

Education : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidate’s age, educational qualifications and eligibility criterions must be matched as per the DHE letter No. DHE/CE/Misc/49/2021/Pt/5 dtd. 09/02/2022. Candidate’s educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum

mentioned above with the NET/SLET/SET as a mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedures for award of Ph.D. degree) Regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility conditions of NET/SLET/SET. The candidates must have good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in point scale) at the Master’s degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC/ST/PWD candidates. The candidates have to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M. Phil. /Ph.D./ Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on date of interview and not

beyond.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Statistician vacancy in BBCI Guwahati

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 3 (three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates, 5 (five) years for ST/SC candidates and 10 years for PwD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE vide No. DHE/PA/4/ 2017/24 Dtd. 20-12-2017 (attached herewith) along with all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards and one page Bio data and accompanied by a non-refundable DD of any Nationalized Bank for Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Rangapara College, payable at Rangapara. The applications must reach the Principal, Rangapara College, P.O.- Rangapara, Dist.- Sonitpur, PIN-784505 within February 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Super cheap energy boosters that you can have if you don’t like coffee