Applications are invited for various technical positions in Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Statistician to work in a NCDIR-ICMR supported task force project “Population Based Cancer Registry-Kamrup” on purely temporary and contractual basis.

Name of post : Statistician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 32,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate in Statistics / Biostatistics from a recognized university with five years’ work experience from a recognized institution

OR

M.Sc in Statistics / Biostatistics from a recognised university

Age : Below 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on February 10, 2023 (Friday) in Conference Hall, BBCI (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD complex), Gopinath Nagar, A. K. Azad Road, Guwahati-781016, Assam. Reporting time for the interview is from 9 AM to 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

