Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in North Kamrup College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in North Kamrup College Assam.

North Kamrup College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

Economics : 1

Bodo : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022.

Age Limit : Age of the candidate should be not more than 38 years as on 01/01/2022 with relaxation as per Govt. norms.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data, all testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a bank draft of Rs.1500/- (Rupees Fifteen hundred) in favour of Principal, North Kamrup College, Baghmara, payable at AGVB, Baghmara Bazar Branch (IFSC: PUNB0RRBAGB). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, North Kamrup College, Baghmara, Dist. -Bajali, PIN – 781328 (Assam) within January 13, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

