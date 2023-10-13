Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam.

Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Home Science

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Home Science

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational Qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No AHE. 239/2021/68 dtd. 24/01/2022. (details available in the college website www.lacollege.ac.in).

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in DHE’s prescribe format with complete bio-data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College payable at Punjab National Bank, North Lakhimpur. The applications must reach the Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, P.O. – Khelmati, Lakhimpur, PIN- 787031, Assam within 28th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





