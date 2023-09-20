Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Jagannath Barooah (J.B.) College, Jorhat, Assam.

Jagannath Barooah (J.B.) College, Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Department of Mathematics on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per UGC norms

Also Read : Bollywood’s or B-town’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Salary : Negotiable

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th September 2023 from 2 PM onwards in Office of Principal, Jagannath Barooah (J.B.) College, Barpatra Ali, Jorhat-785001, Assam

Also Read : BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta accuses IndiGo for ‘coercion’ from passengers

How to apply : Candidates may appear on the day of interview with all original testimonials. Applicant must also bring a Demand Draft of Rs. 300 (Rupees Three hundred only) in favour of “Principal, J.B. College, Jorhat” payable at Jorhat on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here