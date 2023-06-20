Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in J.N. College Boko

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Jawaharlal Nehru (J.N.) College, Boko, Assam.

Jawaharlal Nehru (J.N.) College, Boko, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Education.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The educational qualification of the candidate and selection procedure will be as

per govt. office memorandum no. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022.

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2022. The age relaxation for eligible candidate will be as per Govt. norms

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the DHE format available in the DHE website along with complete Bio-data and all other necessary testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (One Thousand Five Hundred) only in favour of the Principal and payable at Punjab National Bank, Boko Branch. Candidate may also transfer the application fee directly in favour of Jawaharlal Nehru College to the Account No. 0395050010030, IFSC: PUNB0039520, Punjab National Bank, Boko Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Jawaharlal Nehru (J.N.) College, Boko, Kamrup, Assam, PIN- 781123 by July 4, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

