Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Goalpara College Assam.

Goalpara College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Mathematics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : As per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 with NET/SLET/ SET as mandatory eligibility condition. Candidates having Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum standards and procedure for award of Ph.D. regulation, 2009) shall be exempted from the requirements of minimum eligibility condition of NET/ SLET/SET

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 38 years as on 1.1.2023.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam with all testimonials from HSLC onwards accompanied by other relevant documents along with a non-refundable Bank Draft of Rs. 1500 (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Goalpara College, Goalpara payable at SBI, Goalpara Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Goalpara College, Goalpara, PIN – 783101, Assam within September 7, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

