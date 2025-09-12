Dumduma Town: Dozens of small tea growers gathered outside the regional office of the Tea Board of India in Tinsukia district of Upper Assam on Thursday to demand their rightful entitlements and address the mounting challenges plaguing the sector.

The protesters, organized under the banner of the All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association (AASTGA) Tinsukia unit, held placards and chanted slogans highlighting issues like unfair pricing and lack of governmental support.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

One prominent banner, written in Assamese, read: “For the due rights of the common people involved with small tea cultivation,” reflecting the community’s frustration.

According to the protesters, a sharp decline in green leaf prices, which have dropped to as low as Rs 11 per kg in recent weeks, has made cultivation unsustainable for over two lakh small growers across Assam.

They accused the Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) of exploiting the situation by reducing rates from Rs 52 per kg to unsustainable levels, thereby worsening their financial distress.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The protesters submitted a memorandum to departmental authorities detailing various grievances, including the influx of tea from neighboring Arunachal Pradesh and cheap imports from Kenya, which flood the market and undercut local produce.

Growers also pointed out that buyers avoid Assam’s tea due to non-compliance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms, threatening the tea industry, which contributes over 50% of India’s production.

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis,” said a participant, echoing sentiments from similar recent protests where farmers have stopped plucking tea leaves in defiance.

The AASTGA has called for urgent reforms, including the introduction of minimum support prices, stricter import regulations, and subsidies for pest management and climate resilience. This protest follows earlier demonstrations in Golaghat and other districts, where growers highlighted discrimination and low prices.

Industry experts warn that without government intervention, the livelihoods of nearly a million people in Assam’s tea belt could be at risk as weak regulations fuel a “race to the bottom.”

Tea Board officials received the memorandum but have not yet issued any public response. As Assam’s tea sector struggles with heatwaves, erratic weather, and market volatility, stakeholders urge collaborative efforts to revive this vital economic pillar.