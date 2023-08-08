Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dr. Birinchi Kumar Barooah (BKB) College, Puranigudam, Assam.

Dr. Birinchi Kumar Barooah (BKB) College, Puranigudam, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Psychology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Psychology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Master’s degree in Psychology from UGC recognized University with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade

ii) NET / SLET /PhD qualified candidates are preferable

Also Read : Bottle gourd: 5 yummy recipes to make your kids relish this vegetable

Salary : Negotiable

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications along with bio-data and other testimonials to the Principal & Secretary, Dr. BKB College, Puranigudam, Nagaon, Assam.

Also Read : Anand Mahindra reveals some magic secret behind Chandrayaan 3’s images of moon

The applications can also be send via email to bkb.college@hotmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is 10th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here