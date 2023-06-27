Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Digboi College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Digboi College Assam.

Digboi College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Department wise vacancies :

Chemistry : 1

Nepali : 1

Physics : 1

Also Read : Banana Pani Puri : The viral street food that brought mixed reactions from netizens

Qualification : The educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022. The candidates must have minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point scale) at the master’s degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the graduate and Master’s level for SC /ST/PWD categories for the purpose of eligibility. The candidates has to accquire qualifications as on the last date of submission of applications. Eligibility like MPhil / PhD / Seminar Papers / Publications can be submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates

Also Read : Bankim Chandra Chatterjee : 10 unknown facts about the person who wrote Vande Mataram

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- drawn in favour of Principal & Secretary, Digboi College, Digboi payable at SBI, Digboi Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Digboi College, Itabhata, Digboi, Dist.- Tinsukia, PIN-786171, Assam by July 12, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here