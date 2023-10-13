Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors on contract basis in the Directorate of Open and Distance Learning (DODL).

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

English : 1

Commerce : 1

Political Science : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Master’s Degree in the concerned subject with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade. The candidate must have NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D.

Remuneration: Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd November 2023 in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004. Reporting time is from 10 AM to 2:30 PM

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with the original mark sheets/certificates for verification.

Application Fees : Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here