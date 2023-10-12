Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in Applied Geophysics & Applied Geology at Department of Applied Geology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Applied Geophysics : 1

Applied Geology : 1

Qualification :

Post No. 1 (Applied Geophysics)- Qualification: M.Tech/MSc Tech / Advanced Post Graduate Diploma in Petroleum Exploration Geophysics/ M.Sc or M. Tech in Applied Geology, Geology, Petroleum Geology or any other equivalent degrees in Geology and Geophysics fulfilling the UGC norms. The candidates should have preferably NET/GATE/SET/SLET or Ph.D. Specialization: Earth System Science, Remote Sensing & its applications, Well logging and its geophysical applications, Sequence Stratigraphy and Basin Analysis.

Post No. 2 (Applied Geology)- Qualification : M Tech/ M.Sc.in Applied Geology / Geology or any other equivalent degrees in Geology as per UGC norms. The candidate should have preferably NET/GATE/SET/SLET or PhD. Specialization: Coal Geology and Ore Processing.

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st November 2023 at 11 AM in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University

How to apply : Candidates having latest UGC norms may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications for verification

Application Fees : Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here