Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Dibrugarh University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Centre for Social Work Studies.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Centre for Social Work Studies

No. of posts : 2

Qualification: MSW with UGC NET/SET/ SLET/Ph.D. Preference will be given to candidates having Specialization / Special papers in Medical and Psychiatric Social Work, Disaster Management, Environment, Ecology and Sustainable Development , Family and Child Welfare.

Also Read : Assam Career : NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023

Remuneration: Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th February 2023 at 10.30 A.M. in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with

copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate, (if any) along with

the original certificates of qualifications for verification

Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Janhvi Kapoor styles a boldly unique saree look by ditching the blouse