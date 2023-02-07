Assam Career NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate I for the DST-SERB sponsored project entitled “Development of visible active multiphasic titania-metal oxide nanohetero junction photo catalyst with enhanced green hydrogen production capacity and test its utility in an indigenously fabricated prototype solar photocatalytic reactor for large scale applications” in the Department of Physics.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MSc. in Physics

Desirable Experience : Experience in Material Synthesis & Characterization

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- p.m. for candidates with NET/GATE qualification, Rs. 25,000/- p.m. for candidates without NET/GATE qualification. HRA @9% if Institute Accommodation is not provided.

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. and all necessary documents to the P.I through email rgnair@phy.nits.ac.in by March 3, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

